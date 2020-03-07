Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Baisala granted bail by Delhi court

A Delhi court has granted bail to Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Baisala, who was arrested for firing in the air in during an ongoing protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The court granted bail to Baisala on Friday after hearing arguments from the lawyers appearing for him as well as the police which is said to have opposed the plea for bail.

On February 1, Baisala had fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where protests against the new citizenship law are being held since December last year.

"On considering the totality of facts and circumstances, the accused Kapil Baisala is admitted to bail on furnishing bail bond in a sum of Rs 25,000 with one surety in the like amount," Additional Sessions Judge Gulshan Kumar said in his order.

Arguing for bail, Baisala's counsel submitted to the court that his client has deep roots in society and there was no possibility of his absconding from the law.

The application cited Baisala's 'clean antecedents' and that he had never been involved in any other case in past.

"It is further submitted that the applicant has the responsibility of his wife and minor child. It is further submitted that no purpose will be served by keeping the accused in judicial custody," the bail application said.

Opposing the bail application, police said that the allegations against Baisala were very serious and the case was at an initial stage.

Baisala was arrested after firing two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh. He chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and said "hamare desh me aur kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (only Hindus shall have a say in our country, no one else) as he was overpowered by police personnel present at the protest site.

The Shaheen Bagh protest, largely led by women, against the CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) are in its third month.