Shaheen Bagh is breeding ground for suicide bombers: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

In yet another attack by the BJP on Shaheen Bagh protestors ahead of the Delhi assembly polls, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said on Thursday that the anti-CAA protestors at the site are being used to produce a squad of suicide bombers.

"Shaheen Bagh is no longer just a movement .. here suicide bombers are being incubated. This is a conspiracy against the country in the national capital," Giriraj Singh tweeted.

यह शाहीन बाग़ अब सिर्फ आंदोलन नही रह गया है ..यहाँ सूइसाइड बॉम्बर का जत्था बनाया जा रहा है। देश की राजधानी में देश के खिलाफ साजिश हो रही है। pic.twitter.com/NoD98Zfwpx — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) February 6, 2020

However, this is not the first time that the BJP had used the protests at Shaheen Bagh as a poll plank for the upcoming assembly elections. Many prominent BJP leaders like Amit Shah, Parvesh Verma, and Anurag Thakur have repeatedly attacked the people gathered at the protest site in their campaign trail for the upcoming elections, alleging that the anti-CAA-NRC protests being carried out there, are actually a conspiracy by the opposition.

Meanwhile, The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday suspected that after February 8, the government may use force to clear out the protest site.

While speaking to news agency ANI over the phone, Owaisi was asked if there are any indications from the government which suggest that after February 8, Shaheen Bagh will be cleared. To this, the AIMIM replied, "Might be they will shoot them, they might turn Shaheen Bagh into Jallianwala Bagh. This might happen. BJP minister gave a statement to 'shoot a bullet'. The government must give an answer as (to) who is radicalising."

Further speaking about NPR and NRC, Owaisi said, "Government must give a clear cut answer that till 2024 NRC will not be implemented. Why are they spending Rs 3900 crore for NPR? I feel this way because I was a History student. Hitler during his reign conducted census twice and after that he pushed the jews in a gas chamber. I don't want our country (to) go in that way."

The Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch of road no. 13 A in the national capital has been closed since December 15 last year after protesters occupied the road following the police action on Jamia Millia Islamia students on the campus.

The protest, led by women, has become an inspiration across the country with similar protests erupting in various cities as part of a larger movement against the CAA-NRC.