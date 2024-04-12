Twitter
India

Shahdol Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

In the first phase of the election, Shahdol, one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies of Madhya Pradesh, will cast its vote on April 19.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 08:07 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Shahdol Lok Sabha constituency
The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Voting will be conducted in seven phases, starting from April 19 and concluding on June 1. The results of the elections will be declared on June 4. In the first phase of the election, Shahdol, one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies of Madhya Pradesh, will cast its vote on April 19. It is worth noting that the voter turnout for Shahdol constituency in the previous Lok Sabha election held in 2019 was 1238486. Additionally, it is important to mention that counting of votes for Shahdol constituency will also take place on June 4.

Shahdol Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

Since the election schedule was announced, all the major political parties and independent candidates have submitted their nominations. As the election process moves forward, some parties are gradually revealing their candidates, while others have already shared their lists of candidates. For the Shahdol Constituency Lok Sabha Elections in 2024, Himadri Singh will represent the Bharatiya Janata Party, while Fundelal Marko will contest from the Indian National Congress.

Shahdol Lok Sabha Election past results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Himadri Singh won from Shahdol with a total of 747977 votes. BJP defeated INC candidate Pramila Singh, who received 344644 votes. Similarly, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Dalpat Singh Paraste won from Shahdol, securing 525419 votes. He had defeated INC candidate Rajes Nandini Singh.

