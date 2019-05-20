Shahdara's Kasturba Nagar area 'full of bootleggers', unsafe, says daughter of cop who was killed in scuffle

Raj Kumar, 58, was assaulted in Shahdara's Vivek Vihar when he was apparently filming the criminal on his mobile phone on Sunday night

The daughter of a Delhi Police sub-inspector, who was killed allegedly during a scuffle with a suspected criminal, claimed that Shahdara's Kasturba Nagar area was a "full of bootleggers" and extremely unsafe.

Raj Kumar, 58, was assaulted in Shahdara's Vivek Vihar when he was apparently filming the criminal on his mobile phone on Sunday night, police said."My father had gone for a walk after dinner. He has a friend in the same locality who runs a clinic. Last night at around 9 pm, he went to the clinic to talk to his friend when the incident took place," Kumar's 23-year-old daughter Vaishali told PTI .

Kumar and the accused entered into a scuffle over a video. The man assaulted the sub-inspector, who later succumbed to injuries."My father used to watch videos on the TikTok mobile application. At the time of the incident, he was watching videos on his mobile phone and people told us that another police officer, who had came there earlier, was making the video of Vinay, the accused," Vaishali claimed.

The second-year M.Com student claimed that the accused had an argument with her father and then assaulted him."The area is full of bootleggers and bad characters. Many people have come to our house several times to purchase liquor as they thought that we also sell alcohol," she said.Vaishali said a new police booth opened in December last year near her house.

"The bootleggers of the area thought that we approached the district police and asked them to open it here. We have heard that a third person had given him (Vinay) money to kill my father and they were planning for the past couple of months," she said.Police said after the quarrel, Kumar reached his home with blood stains on his shirt. He headed towards Garg Hospital on his scooter along with his daughter.

On the way to the hospital, Kumar fainted and collapsed, they said.

However, his daughter managed to take him to the hospital, where doctors asked her to take him to the Max Hospital in Patparganj, police said.He was rushed to the Max Hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

However, according to the preliminary post mortem report, the sub-inspector died due to a cardiac arrest, police said.