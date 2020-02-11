Shahdara Election Result 2020: AAP's Ram Niwas Goel wins by 5,294 votes; secures seat for second time in row

The Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Ram Niwas Goel, representing the AAP from the Shahdara constituency, has won the seat by 5,294 votes against Sanjay Goyal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to the data provided by the Election Commission (EC), at the end of Round-14, the Delhi assembly speaker has polled in 61,808 votes while his competitor had polled 56, 416 votes. Congress' Narender Nath has only received 4,387 votes.

Till Round-12, BJP's Sanjay Goyal had been in the lead, but AAP's Ram Niwas Goel secured his win after taking a lead in the last two rounds of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Election 2020.

In the 2015 Delhi state assembly elections, Ram Niwas Goel with 58,523 votes had won by a thumping majority against BJP's Jitender Singh Shunty (46,792 votes) and Congress' Narender Nath (9,423 votes) from the Shahdara assembly seat.

Thus, Ram Niwas Goel has now secured a second win from the Shahdara assembly seat.

The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 is still underway but as per the trends, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken a clear lead and secured a major win.

The ruling AAP was locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress. As it now stands, the AAP has won 48 seats and is currently leading in 14 seats while the BJP has won 6 seats and is leading in only 2 seats, putting the total constituency-share for AAP and BJP to 62-8. It is now clear that AAP will come back to power with a resounding majority.

Congress did not manage to win in any seat.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015 assembly elections, defying all expectations. Congress failed to open its account in the assembly and the BJP was able to win three seats.

Tight security arrangements have also been put in place at various centres across the national capital with strong rooms storing the EVMs placed under three-layer security.

There are 672 candidates -- 593 men and 79 women - in the fray for 70 seats of Delhi assembly.

There are 13 rounds of counting and postal ballots will be counted first and EVMs will be opened only after the counting of ballots.