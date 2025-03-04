The construction work of the flyover connecting the two areas is expected to start soon.

Noida news: To improve the road network in Delhi-NCR, more roads are being constructed, including several highways and expressways. Now, travel between Ghaziabad and Greater Noida is going to become easier soon. The Greater Noida Authority has approved a flyover between Greater Noida’s Shahberi to Crossing Republik in Ghaziabad. The construction work of the flyover connecting the two areas is expected to start soon. Reports suggest GRENO will prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for further process. Once completed, the flyover will make the journey of people going to and coming from the Noida Airport easier. There will be relief from problems like traffic jams.

Before the construction of this Shahberi flyover, the DPR of about 3.8 km long and 16 meter wide flyover from the Iteda roundabout to the NH-9 will be prepared. It is estimated that by April 2025, Greater Noida International Airport will be operational for commercial use. After the airport becomes operational, a large number of people from western UP will reach the airport via Ghaziabad and Greater Noida.

Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) is engaged in the preparation of the DPR. A team from the CRRI has done an initial site evaluation of the project and will now start preparing the DPR. The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority sent a letter to CRRI to prepare the DPR. The DPR will first be put before the authority board. Once approved, it will go to the state government for further clearance.

