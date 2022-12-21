Shah Rukh Khan will be burned alive: Ayodhya seer on Pathaan, Besharam Rang row

Pathaan is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 25.

Ayodhya: A seer in Ayodhya has threatened to burn actor Shah Rukh Khan alive. Protesting against the song Besharam Rang of the actor's upcoming film Pathan, the seer also warned that he would set theatres on fire if the film is released.

The seer has been identified as Mahant Paramhans Acharya of Tapasvi Chhavni of Ayodhya. He claimed the saffron bikini worn by actor Deepika Padukone in the song, has insulted the Hindu religion.

The seer led a protest against the film and burnt its posters.

"People of our Sanatan Dharma are protesting continuously regarding this. Today we burnt the poster of Shahrukh Khan. If I get to meet the film Jihadi Shah Rukh Khan, I will burn him alive," the seer was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

He also threatened to burn the theatres releasing Pathaan.

He exhorted the masses to boycott the film.

Earlier, Mahant Raju Das, a seer in the city, had protested against Pathaan at Hanuman Garhi.

Pathaan is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 25.

Das had claimed that Bollywood and Hollywood constantly find ways to insult the Sanatan Dharma and insult Hindu Gods and Goddesses. He said there was no need to perform such steps in the song wearing a saffron bikini. "I appeal to people to set those theatres on fire where Pathaan will be screened," he said in a video message.

Also read: What is saffron bikini row? Controversy around Deepika-SRK starrer Pathaan's new song Besharam Rang explained

Several politicians have objected to the bikini. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has called for a ban on Pathaan over the song.

#BoycottPathaan has been trending on Twitter for several days.