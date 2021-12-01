'Shah Rukh Khan has also been victimised': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slams BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a three-day tour to Maharashtra, on Wednesday, spoke about the "victimisation" of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Rallying feelings against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), CM Banerjee called BJP a "cruel and undemocratic party".

CM Banerjee also spoke about a "bridge" between West Bengal and Maharashtra, while invoking a poem by Rabindranath Tagore on Shivaji. CM Banerjee said, "India loves manpower, not muscle power. We are facing a cruel undemocratic party the BJP. If we are together, we will win."

"Mahesh ji (film director Mahesh Bhatt), you have been victimised, Shah Rukh Khan has also been victimised. If we have to win, we have to fight and speak out wherever you can. You guide us and give us advice as a political party," the CM added.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, party leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking to the media Aaditya Thackeray said, "We welcome her to Mumbai and Maharashtra. There has always been a friendship. We had met her even 2-3 years back when she visited Mumbai. We came to carry forward that friendship. We discussed many issues but we came here to welcome her to Mumbai."

On the other hand, Shiv Sena in a statement informed that due to health issues, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not be meeting Banerjee.

"Due to health issues, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray won't be meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her two-day visit to Mumbai. She has earlier announced that she will be meeting CM over several issues," the statement said.