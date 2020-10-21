Shah Rukh Khan donates 2 thousand PPE kits to Chhattisgarh

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known for his philanthropic works. From donating to PM Cares Fund to helping people during the COVID-19 lockdown Shah Rukh Khan has been an active participant.

Recently, his Mir Foundation has sent 2 thousand PPE kits to Chhattisgarh in order to fight the COVID-19 virus.

Early in April, the actor had made a similar gesture by providing 25,000 PPE kits to medical teams across Maharashtra.

In the last 24 hours, 2,507 new cases of coronavirus have been reported from Chhattisgarh, putting the total number of infected cases at l65,279. So far, there are 25,709 active cases in the state. About 137,986 patients have recovered from the illness. A total of 1,584 people have died out of which 50 have been in the last 24 hours.

According to the data available, the highest number of cases have been recorded from Korba 287 followed by Raigad 282, Janjgir 245, Raipur 180 Rajnandgaon 149, Bilaspur 137, Durg 120, Bastar 107, Balod 95, Dhamtari 82 and Kondagaon 76.