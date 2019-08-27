Shah Faesal 'instigated' people against country, detained after valid court order: Centre

Civil servant-turned-politician Shah Faesal had earlier moved the Delhi High Court challenging his detention.

Centre today clarified at the Delhi High Court regarding the outrage surrounding Shah Faesal, the IAS topper from Kashmir whose detention had caused the said outrage, saying that a Lookout Circular (LOC) had been issued against him by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) on August 12, based on which Faesal was stopped from leaving the country.

The government stated that Faesal was travelling to the US on a tourist visa and not on a student visa; however, studies in the US are not allowed on a tourist visa, thereby leading to the LOC being issued against him.

Civil servant-turned-politician Shah Faesal had earlier moved the Delhi High Court challenging his detention at the Delhi airport on August 14. Shah was detained by the police in the national capital just before he was set to fly abroad and later being sent back to Kashmir.

The Court had sought the response of the Centre and fixed the matter for hearing on Friday. The Jammu and Kashmir administration had responded by saying that Faesal was instigating the crowd at the airport, based on which he was detained.

The former IAS officer, who had first grabbed headlines by topping the UPSC examination, has been critical of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government's move to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. Taking to Twitter, Faesal had said that there were two choices before the Kashmiris – to be a stooge or to be a separatist.

"Kashmir will need a long, sustained, non-violent political mass movement for restoration of the political rights. Abolition of Article 370 has finished the mainstream. Constitutionalists are gone. So you can either be a stooge or a separatist now. No shades of grey," his tweet had read.