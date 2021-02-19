Shabnam files another mercy plea before UP Guv as jail authorities await death warrant

Death row convict Shabnam, who along with her lover Salim killed seven members of her family on the night of 14-15 April 2008 in Babankhedi village of Amroha, has filed another mercy petition before Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

Earlier as well, she had approached the UP Governor, but Patel had rejected her plea.

Article 161 of the Constitution of India empowers the Governors of States to grant pardon to the convict who has committed an offence against state law.

The death warrant, about date and time of hanging, has not been issued by Amroha court yet.

Shabnam is in Rampur Jail since July 2019. Following the Supreme Court's decision, the President has dismissed the mercy petition of Shabnam and Salim. The Rampur jail administration is now waiting for Shabnam's death warrant. For this, it has approached the Amroha district court.

According to Rampur Jail Superintendent, lawyers of the convict met her on Thursday.

It is to be noted that Shabnam had challenged the lower court's order in Supreme Court but the apex court had upheld the decision of the lower court. After this, Shabnam and Salim sent a mercy petition to the President, but their plea got rejected. Shabnam will be the first female prisoner to be hanged after India's Independence. Shabnam is currently behind bars at Bareilly, while Salim is lodged in Agra Jail.

Recently, Shabnam's minor son had requested President Ram Nath Kovind to sign his mother's mercy petition.

The case was heard in Amroha court for two years and three months. After which, on 15 July 2010, District Judge SAA Hussaini ruled that Shabnam and Salim should be hanged till death.