PM Modi, in his first address after Operation Sindoor, declared India’s firm stance against terrorism and praised the armed forces for their decisive action.

On the evening of Buddha Purnima, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation with a strong and emotional message. Speaking at 8 pm on Monday, this was his first address since India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7. This military operation was carried out in response to the terrible terror attack in Pahalgam, which left the country in shock and grief.

PM Modi began his speech by recalling the teachings of Lord Buddha. “Today is Buddha Purnima. Lord Buddha showed us the path of peace,” he said. He added, “Shaanti ka maarg bhi Shakti se hokar jata hai,” meaning even the path to peace requires strength. The Prime Minister made it clear that peace cannot be achieved without the power to defend it.

He praised the Indian Armed Forces for their courage and dedication, saying, “For the development of India, strength is very important. And if needed, this strength must be used in the right way. I salute the armed forces of India.”

Operation Sindoor was India’s answer to the terror attack. The Prime Minister revealed that after India launched precision strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, killing more than 100 terrorists, Pakistan started to panic. They went to the international community asking for help. Eventually, on May 10, the Pakistani military contacted India’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), asking to stop further conflict.

By that time, India had already destroyed key terror infrastructures and dealt a heavy blow to terrorist networks. PM Modi made it clear that India will treat terrorist organisations and governments that support them in the same way. “We will not differentiate between a government under the influence of terrorists and the handlers of terrorists,” he said.

This strong message signals a new phase in India’s fight against terrorism. The address not only highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor but also showed the world that India will not stay silent in the face of terror.