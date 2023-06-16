Search icon
SGPC appoints Giani Raghbir Singh as new Akal Takht Jathedar replacing Giani Harpreet Singh

Giani Harpreet Singh, however, will continue to be the Jathedar of the Takht Damdama Sahib in Bathinda. The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the SGPC executive body.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 01:54 PM IST

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday appointed Giani Raghbir Singh as the new Jathedar of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs. Giani Raghbir Singh replaces Giani Harpreet Singh.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the SGPC executive body in Amritsar. Giani Harpreet Singh, however, will continue to be the Jathedar of the Takht Damdama Sahib in Bathinda.

Addressing the media, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said Giani Harpreet Singh, who was the acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht, himself expressed his wish to relinquish the charge.

“At our executive body meeting, we decided that Giani Harpreet Singh will continue to be the Jathedar of the Takht Damdama Sahib,” Dhami said. Giani Raghbir Singh has been appointed as the Jathedar of the Akal Takht, he added.

Giani Harpreet Singh was holding the officiating charge as the Jathedar of the Akal Takht since 2018. He was also holding the regular charge of the Takht Damdama Sahib, another Sikh temporal seat at Talwandi Sabo in Punjab's Bathinda.

Giani Harpreet Singh's presence at the engagement event of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra in Delhi had sparked a row last month. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Virsa Singh Valtoha had opposed Singh's attendance at the event.

