'Everything was altered when...': SG Tushar Mehta tells SC as it resumes hearing on Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

The Supreme Court has resumed hearing on the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College.

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, i.e., August 22, resumed hearing on the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted the status report to the bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tells SC that everything was altered

Solicitor Genreral Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, told the top court that everything was 'altered' when the central agency began probing into the case.

"We entered the investigation on the fifth day and everything was altered", SG Mehta told the bench, to which, advocate Kapil Sibal representing the West Bengal government, said, "Everything is videographed, not altered".

SG Tushar Mehta further said, "The most shocking fact is that FIR was registered at 11:45 pm after the cremation".

CJI seeks medical report of the accused's injury

CJI DY Chandrachud, after reading the status report, sought a medical report of the accused's injury. The bench was informed that this is a part of the case diary.

"The duty is almost 48 hours...": Counsel tells SC

"We have referred to the working conditions in general. We have gone to public hospitals. I have slept on the floor of a government hospital when one of my family members was sick. We know that doctors work over 36 hours", said the CJI.

The counsel remarked, "The duty is almost 48 hours, then you are neither in a physical or mental state to resist if somebody is teasing you. I am not even going into serious crimes".

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court began hearing on the incident and stressed that the 'nation cannot wait for another rape for things to change on ground'.

The SC also set up a 14-member National Task Force (NTF) in order to ensure safety of the healthcare professionals.

A 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, which triggered furore and outrage among people, leading to nationwide protests. The post-mortem report confirmed rape and suggested that there were grave injuries in the deceased victim's private parts, with blood oozing out of her eyes and mouth. Her pelvic girle was broken and legs were wide open, the report suggested.

The case was then handed over to the CBI for investigation. Meanwhile, an accused, named Sanjay Roy who worked as a civic volunteer at the hospital, was arrested.

Further probe is underway.