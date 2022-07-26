Search icon
13 year old Mumbai boy sexually assaulted by gang of 6

A gang of 6 boys have been sexually assaulting a 13 year old boy for last five months.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 08:36 PM IST

13 year old sexually assoulted by gang of 6 in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

A 13-yr old boy from Mumbai was sexually assaulted by 6 boys in the Goregaon area. Reportedly, the victim was being assaulted by the gang for the last five months. The victim and the accused reportedly lived in the same locality.

The accused group of boys also made a video of the assault.  A case has been registered under POCSO, IT acts and various IPC sections, said Vanrai Police. 

 

 

