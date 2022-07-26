13 year old Mumbai boy sexually assaulted by gang of 6

13 year old sexually assoulted by gang of 6 in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

A 13-yr old boy from Mumbai was sexually assaulted by 6 boys in the Goregaon area. Reportedly, the victim was being assaulted by the gang for the last five months. The victim and the accused reportedly lived in the same locality.

The accused group of boys also made a video of the assault. A case has been registered under POCSO, IT acts and various IPC sections, said Vanrai Police.

