Sex workers have legal right to say no while married women don’t, says Delhi HC on marital rape

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday delivered a split verdict on the criminalization of marital rape, with Justice Rajiv Shakdher ruling in favour of terming it a crime. He further pointed out that legally, a sex worker has the right to say no but a married woman doesn’t, pointing out the discrimination.

During the hearing, Justice Shakdher said that the continuance of this immunity under the Indian Penal Code is "egregiously problematic" as it emasculates the woman's right to trigger prosecution against her husband for non-consensual intercourse.

The exception exists in the law book even though sex workers, as well as wives who are separated from their husbands, continue to be invested with the right to prosecute the offender under the rape law, he said, as per PTI reports.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher, who headed the division bench which delivered the split verdict on criminalising marital rape, stated that although the right to withdraw consent forms the core of the woman's right to life and liberty and the marital rape exception (MRE) makes no allowance for the circumstances in which a wife may say ‘no’ to sex with her husband, which “only exacerbate the lack of autonomy and sexual agency which stands embedded” in the provision.

The Delhi High Court judge further said that the marital rape exception has “emasculated the rights of women” since sex workers or women separated from their husbands have the right to say no to non-consensual sex, while married women don’t.

Justice Shakdher said, “What makes the continuance of MRE on the statute egregiously problematic is, while it emasculates the woman's right to trigger prosecution against her husband for non-consensual sex, women, who are sex workers or are separated from their husbands, are invested with this right.”

Backing the idea to criminalise marital rape, the top judge pointed out that the fact that the rapist is the husband of the victim does not make the act of sexual assault any less injurious, degrading, or dehumanizing and emphasised that marital rape leaves not only physical scars but also “much deeper scars on the psyche of the victim”.

The Delhi HC on Wednesday delivered a split verdict on the criminalization of marital rape, and the court has given time to the parties involved in the case to file an appeal with the Supreme Court. After the appeal is filed, the matter will be heard in the apex court.

(With PTI inputs)

