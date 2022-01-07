Sex racket busted: 36 people, including 5 women arrested from Greater Noida hotel

In a shocking news, 36 people were arrested from two hotels in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida district over alleged illegal sex trade and for defying COVID-19 restrictions imposed, police said on Thursday. Among those arrested include five women.

One of the arrested women is of Nepali-origin, police said. The arrests were made during raids on Wednesday night. According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police of Greater Noida Vishal Pandey, police conducted the raid in hotels on the basis of a tip-off.

Two women and the hotel's operator were arrested for suspicious activities. "One of the women is a foreign national. Further inquiry from them led the police to another hotel in Sector Sigma 1, where three more women were found," Vishal Pandey said.

Police have recovered eight cars, wrist watches, bottles of English liquor and Rs 1,30,000 lakh cash from the spot. During the investigation the police came to know about the prostitution racket that was being run from these hotels. The police have also recovered some objectionable material from there.

The accused have been booked for illegal sex trade and under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (unlawfully or negligently spreading infection of any disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

Last year also a prostitution racket was busted in Greater Noida where a total of 23 people including 12 women were arrested for their alleged involvement in the crime while six police personnel were suspended for laxity in work.