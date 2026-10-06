Sex For Release From Prison? Chief Jail Superintendent faces trial for soliciting sex from prisoner's wife

DIG-level prison official Sri Somashekar has been arrested in connection with the 2018 release of a life convict from Bengaluru Central Prison using an allegedly forged Supreme Court order.

A senior prison official in Karnataka has been arrested after the wife of a life convict allegedly accused him of sexually exploiting her by promising to help secure her husband's release from prison.

Sri Somashekar, who is currently serving as a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services, was earlier the Chief Superintendent of Bengaluru Central Prison. The allegation surfaced during the police investigation into the release of life convict Shankar A. from the prison in 2018.

Convict allegedly walked out using forged Supreme Court order

Police are investigating how Shankar, who was serving a life sentence, was released from Bengaluru Central Prison on November 13, 2018, on the basis of a purported Supreme Court order.

Investigators have found the order to be forged. According to police, Srikanth S., who was working as a second division assistant in the Convict Prisoner Section at the time, allegedly forged the document showing that Shankar had been granted release.

Convict’s wife makes sexual exploitation allegation

During the investigation, police questioned Shankar's wife about the circumstances surrounding her husband's release. Police said she alleged that Somashekar had sexually exploited her in connection with efforts to secure Shankar's release.

Investigators are now examining the allegation along with Somashekar's possible role in facilitating the convict's release.

Police seek custody of Somashekar

Somashekar was taken into custody by the Parappana Agrahara police. Investigators alleged that he did not cooperate with the probe and had withheld information related to the case. He was later produced before a court, which granted the police custody of the DIG-level officer for further questioning.

Shankar was serving life sentence since 2004

Shankar had been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Fast Track Court-I in 2004 in a case registered at Chickpet Police Station. The sentence was later upheld by higher courts. Police are continuing to investigate how the forged Supreme Court order was prepared, who was involved in the alleged release and whether Somashekar played a role in helping Shankar leave prison.

The allegations made by Shankar's wife are also part of the ongoing investigation.