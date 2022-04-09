Severe to very severe heatwave conditions to continue in THESE states for next 4-5 days

Severe to very severe heatwave intensified not just in the plains of central, west, and northwest India but also in many parts of Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on Friday. Three stations in Rajasthan and one in Gujarat recorded maximum temperatures of more than 45 degrees Celsius.

While there have been instances of similar 45 degrees Celsius plus maximum temperatures in April, the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) data showed that those were in the second half of the month.

"The maximum temperatures were above normal by 6-10 degrees Celsius at many parts over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, by 4-6 degrees Celsius in many parts over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana-Delhi and in isolated pockets over Madhya Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh, and Saurashtra-Kutch," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

READ | Pakistan PM Imran Khan says Indians are 'khuddar quam', no superpower can dictate them

Alwar, Phalodi, and Ganganagar in Rajasthan recorded highs of 45.8, 45.2, and 45.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, while Kandla recorded 45.2 degrees Celsius maximum temperature.

The all-time record for the highest maximum temperature was 47 degrees Celsius on April 17, 2010, followed by 46.8 on April 17, 2017, and 46.3 degrees Celsius on April 30, 2016, IMD data showed.

Maximum temperatures in the range of 42-44 degrees Celsius were recorded in most parts over west Rajasthan, parts of southeast Uttar Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra-Kutch, and Vidarbha, 41-43 degrees Celsius in most parts over east Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, in remaining parts of east Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, south Haryana, Delhi, central Maharashtra, and Marathawada.

READ | Here’s what Health Ministry said after detection of XE variant of Covid in Mumbai

Heatwave conditions in most parts with severe heatwave conditions were observed in some parts of west Rajasthan and heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, heatwave conditions over some parts of Jammu division, Haryana, east Rajasthan, and in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

The heatwave conditions in some parts are very likely over Himachal Pradesh during the next four days, over Madhya Pradesh over the next two days, and in isolated pockets over the subsequent three days. Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Uttar Pradesh during the next five days, over Jharkhand and Bihar from April 9 to 12, over northern parts of the Gujarat region on Saturday, and over Vidarbha during April 10-12.