Severe heatwave to hit Mumbai, nearby regions; IMD issues warning

Residents of the Northern Konkan regions, which includes Mumbai, Thane and other districts can brace up for a severe heatwave after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (March 14).

As per the IMD, a severe heatwave warning has been issued for Monday and Tuesday for the districts falling in Northern Konkan. A detailed district-wise warnings list was released by IMD for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts of forecast till March 16.

Sushma Nair, IMD scientist said that Mumbai, Thane and Raigad will experience heatwave for the next 3 to 4 days. In the last few days, the temperature in Mumbai has risen by around 4 degrees Celsius.

Read | IMD predicts rise in maximum temperatures over Northwest, Central India from tomorrow

“We have issued a severe heatwave warning for today and tomorrow for the regions of Northern Konkan which includes Palghar, Mumbai, and Thane. For March 16, we have issued a heatwave warning for the entire Konkan region,” Dr Jayanta Sarkar, Head, IMD Mumbai was quoted by news agency ANI.