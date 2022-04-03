Severe heatwave spell likely over Delhi, Uttar Pradesh in next 5 days – Check IMD forecast

As per the department, this rise in temperature is due to the unusual lack of rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released predictions of forecast for the month of April. Based on estimations, the north, western and central parts of India are likely to witness severe heatwaves in April. The southern and north-eastern parts of India may see isolated rainfall and winds.

The weather monitoring department announced details in a tweet stating, “Heatwave spell likely to continue over south Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh during next five days and over Gujarat, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh during next three days”.

The IMD further stated that the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the south Andaman Sea are likely to experience squally weather wind speed of about 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph on April 5 and 6.

“A low-pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal around April 7, 2022. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on April 5 and 6”, IMD added in the tweet.

The weather department has further warned of widespread or heavy rainfall over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu and Karaikal.

Meghalaya is also predicted to witness extremely heavy rainfall on April 3 and April 4.

Earlier, on April 2, the IMD said that India has recorded its warmest March in 122 years as the country is burning under severe heatwaves.

