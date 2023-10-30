Headlines

Headlines

'Severe Covid patients must…': Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya after rising heart attack cases

‘Severe Covid patients must…’: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya after rising heart attack cases

Meet Nita Ambani’s makeup artist, worked in iconic Bollywood films; salary higher than many CEOs

Tejas box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut's aerial actioner refuses to take off, earns Rs 1.25 crore

Delhi Traffic advisory issued for ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra’ on Oct 30-31, know routes to avoid

India

‘Severe Covid patients must…’: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya after rising heart attack cases

The trend of deaths due to heart attacks in Gujarat is not stopping. Across the state, young and middle-aged people are dying. Especially in Saurashtra, the cases of heart attack are increasing alarmingly.

ANI

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

Amid the rising heart attack cases in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said that people who have suffered from severe COVID-19 infection should not do hard work or strenous exercises for some time to avoid heart attacks. The Union Health Minister has cited an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) research.

"The ICMR has conducted a detailed study and found out that people who have suffered from severe COVID-19 infection should not do hard work for some time. It should be postponed for a year or two," Mansukh Mandaviya said.

The trend of deaths due to heart attacks in Gujarat is not stopping. Across the state, young and middle-aged people are dying. Especially in Saurashtra, the cases of heart attack are increasing alarmingly. Young people are becoming the main victims of heart attacks. Recently, a 17-year-old boy died after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest while playing Garba in Kapadvanj Kheda district on October 22.

Sharing details of the incident with ANI, Dr Aayush Patel, MD Medicine, said, "A 17-year-old boy, Veer Shah, was playing Garba at the Garba ground in Kapadvanj when he complained of dizziness and became unresponsive. A team of volunteers at the scene immediately attended on him and performed a cardio-respiratory resuscitation. He was given three cycles of Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). We shifted him to a hospital by ambulance. However, he was declared dead at the hospital."

