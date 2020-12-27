Avoid alcohol, says IMD as 'severe' cold wave grips North India

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a severe cold wave across many parts of North India in the coming week in its impact-based advisory.

The IMD in its advisory suggested that people in the region stay away from alcohol and spend time indoors, while consuming food rich in vitamin C, to save themselves from the effects of the cold temperatures.

"Get indoors. Eat vitamin-C-rich fruits and moisturise your skin regularly to counter the effects of severe cold," the advisory said.

The advisory also said, "Don’t drink alcohol. It reduces your body temperature."

According to the IMD, a severe cold wave is expected in Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and northern areas of Rajasthan from December 29.

The IMD defines a 'severe cold day' as one when the minimum temperature is below 10 degrees and the maximum temperature dips six degrees or more below the normal temperature. In addition, a cold wave across the plains suggests that the minimum temperature is below 10 degrees Celsius and it is 4.5 degrees lower than the normal temperature of the season for two consecutive days.

The IMD predicted that the temperature would rise slightly on December 27 and 28 as a result of the fresh western disturbance in the upper regions of the Himalayas but the respite will be short-lived.

The cold and severe cold wave conditions were likely to grip Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh from December 29 after the western disturbance moves away.

"Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP and north Rajasthan from December 28-29. Ground frost and dense fog is likely in isolated pockets in the region," the IMD said in its advisory.

The minimum temperature in the national capital remained below five degree Celsius for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday (December 26).