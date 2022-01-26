Severe cold, dense fog to grip THESE states in next 2 days - Tips to remain safe

Northern states of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh will experience severe cold accompanied by very dense fog in the next two days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted this on Tuesday.

Dense to very dense fog is predicted in parts of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Sikkim, Meghalaya and Tripura over the next two to three days, IMD said. A dense cover of fog engulfed the national capital on Monday morning causing difficulty for commuters.

Cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat over the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

As per IMD, a cold day is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal. A severe cold day is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 notches below normal.

In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal. A severe cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to 2 degrees Celsius or the departure from normal is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Things to keep in mind

Follow fog-appropriate traffic guidelines. Use fog lights while driving or try to avoid early morning traveling.

Wear sufficient layers of warm clothes before stepping out of your house, cover ears and head properly.

Eat food that provides adequate heat and nutrients to your body and boosts your energy levels.

Warm up the muscles through simple movements. It will help to remain active and also heat up the body.

Doctors emphasize that morning walks especially in foggy conditions in winters can be harmful for health.

Using room heaters for long durations increases the level of carbon monoxide in the room which can suffocate a person to death.