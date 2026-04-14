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9 killed, dozens injured in blast at Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh

The explosion reportedly occurred around 2 pm in a boiler tube at the Vedanta Limited power plant in Singhitarai village. After receiving initial information, local administration and police teams rushed to the site and launched rescue efforts.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 14, 2026, 07:11 PM IST

9 killed, dozens injured in blast at Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh
Vedanta Chhattisgarh Thermal Power Plant has confirmed the incident through a statement.
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Nine people were killed and dozens others injured after a massive blast at a power plant in Sakti district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday (April 14). The explosion reportedly occurred around 2 pm in a boiler tube at the Vedanta Limited power plant in Singhitarai village. After receiving initial information, local administration and police teams rushed to the site and launched rescue efforts. Prafull Thakur, the area's superintendent of police (SP), said: "Some people are feared trapped, and a rescue operation is underway". The official further informed that several workers have been rescued. Those injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

SP Thakur said: "We have asked the authorities to turn off the boiler operations so it will cool down, and we can go ahead with the rescue operations. We have asked for reinforcement to help us." Eyewitnesses said that the explosion caused a stampede-like situation at the facility as workers tried to rush to safety, according to a report by India Today.

Vedanta Limited Chhattisgarh Thermal Power Plant confirmed the incident through a statement, saying: "We regret to inform that an incident has occurred at the Unit 1 boiler of our plant in Singhitarai in the afternoon of 14 April 2026, involving personnel of our business partner, NGSL." It added: "Our immediate priority is to ensure the best possible medical assistance and treatment for all those affected. We are extending full support to the injured and are closely coordinating with medical teams and local authorities."

The statement further said that a thorough investigation has been launched "in coordination with our partner and relevant authorities." The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained, though initial reports point to a boiler-related failure.

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