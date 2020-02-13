Several injured as footover bridge collapses at Bhopal railway station

The incident happened at around 9 am. Following the incident, ambulances were called in by railway officials to take the injured to the Hamidia Hospital for treatment.

Several people were injured after a foot-over bridge collapsed at the Bhopal Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning.

The injured were mostly the passengers who were standing under the structure. Following the incident, ambulances were called in by railway officials to take the injured to the Hamidia Hospital for treatment.

The Bhopal railway division has ordered a high-level probe into the incident.

"Eight people are injured. Our team is investigating the matter. A team of doctors and our railway team is looking after the injured, they are being given medical help," IA Siddiqui, Railway PRO was quoted by ANI.

"They will be given compensation as per the rules of the Railways depending on the injury as stated by doctors' report," he added.

One of the injured persons was reported to be critical and was referred to the government-run Hamidia Hospital here, West Central Railway, Jabalpur, Chief Public Relations Officer Priyanka Dixit said.

The mishap took place around 9 AM when the slab of a ramp connecting the foot-over bridge between platform number 2 and 3 collapsed at the station, Dixit said, adding that eight people were injured in the incident.

"The condition of one of them is critical," she said, adding that the victim was admitted to Hamidia Hospital.

Earlier, two people were reported dead in the incident, however, the railway authorities informed that no one died during the incident.

Local police and the administration officials are reviewing the situation. Repair and maintenance work is also being carried out.