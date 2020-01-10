Several feared dead, 21 injured as bus carrying 50 passengers catches fire after collision with truck in UP's Kannauj

A bus carrying 50 passengers caught fire after collision with a truck on GT Road in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district. At least 20 people are missing while 21 injured have been taken to hospital, fearing that several people have been killed in the accident.

NDTV reported a truck collided head-on with the private sleeper bus that was headed to Jaipur. Both vehicles caught fire on collision. The report said that 3-4 fire engines were involved in dousing the fire and it took them.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued instructions to provide all the help to the injured as he announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakh each to families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the accident.

"Instructions have been given to provide all help to the injured. State govt has decided to provide ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakh each to families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each as compensation to the injured. I have asked for a report from the District Magistrate," Adityanath said.

"Entire district administration is at the spot and involved in rescue operation. So far 21 injured have been taken to hospital. Fire is under control. It isn't yet clear how many lives were claimed in the incident. I've asked minister Ram Naresh Agnihotri to go to the spot," he added.

A top police official said while 21 people rescued were out of danger, those left inside the bus are unlikely to have survived the blaze.

"The 21 people rescued are out of danger. The fire in bus and truck has been doused. It is very unlikely anyone will be found alive inside the bus. Our teams will now ascertain how many people are dead," Inspector General of Police, Kanpur range, Mohit Agarwal was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Kannauj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said some people were trapped inside the bus as fire engines were called from Kannauj and Mainpuri.

An eyewitness told the TV channel that the bus was fully packed.

"21 injured were admitted to hospital, 13 of them have been referred to Medical College Tirwa. We're also being told that some people, who escaped in time, went either to their house or hospital on their own. The number of such people is yet to be ascertained," Kumar said.

"The bus is completely burnt. It is difficult to determine how many passengers were left stuck inside the bus. We have asked for a list of passengers. After getting the numbers, we will be able to ascertain the number of casualties," the magistrate added.