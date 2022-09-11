Several country-made bombs blasted during BJP protest in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar, 2 injured

Photo: Twitter Screengrab/ @ANI

West Bengal: Amid a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protest in Cooch Behar district’s Sitalkuchi, several country bombs went off resulting in injuries to two BJP workers who had to be admitted to a district hospital. The BJP was protesting in connection to the recent raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), ANI reported. A video of the incident showed multiple country-made bombs explode in the background with BJP workers protesting. The situation is returning to normal now.

Several country-made bombs blasted during BJP protest in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar, WATCH:

#WATCH | West Bengal: Several country-made bombs blasted during BJP's protest in Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar, due to which 2 BJP workers got injured & were admitted to a district hospital; situation getting back to normal now



BJP protest was in regard to the recent raids by ED & CBI pic.twitter.com/cAwixmKuSE — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2022

BJP district president Sukumar Roy alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers had disrupted the protest by pelting stones and later hurling bombs. “We held a massive protest rally (for arrest of TMC leaders allegedly involved in various scams) in Sitalkuchi area, Cooch Behar, during which TMC workers started pelting stones & later hurling bombs. As a result, 2 BJP party workers got injured,” Roy was quoted as saying.

The Trinamool Congress rejected the allegations, calling the BJP a “self-destructive party”.

“It's an excuse... There are no people in their rallies so they are alleging all this to stay in the limelight. TMC does not have the need to attack the BJP rally, as they're a self-destructive party. TMC doesn't have anything to do with it. We don't instigate, they do,” TMC MP Santanu Sen said.

