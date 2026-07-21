Seven killed, 19 others trapped inside as Sikkim tunnel collapses, natural gas hinders rescue operation

The landslide struck the Samardung tunnel on Monday afternoon, blocking the entrance and trapping workers inside. Rescue operations have been hampered by a methane gas leak caused by the landslide, making it unsafe for emergency crews to enter.

At least 7 people have died and over 19 workers are feared trapped after a landslide sealed an under-construction tunnel at Samardung in Sikkim’s Namchi district, officials said Tuesday.

The landslide struck the Samardung tunnel on Monday afternoon, blocking the entrance and trapping workers inside.

Rescue operation underway

Rescue operations have been hampered by a methane gas leak caused by the landslide, making it unsafe for emergency crews to enter.

Authorities confirmed the fatalities and stated that bodies have been taken to Singtam District Hospital, STNM Hospital Gangtok, and Namchi District Hospital.

According to officials, the Namchi District Administration, in coordination with several agencies, is continuing rescue and relief efforts, with the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) overseeing developments.

Gas inside tunnel delay operation

However, methane gas in the tunnel is delaying operations. Officials reported that multiple rescue workers suffered dizziness and loss of consciousness during entry attempts.

NDRF, SDRF, police, fire services, NHPC and other teams are involved in the evacuation.

Officials said, the gas is likely a natural emission from subsurface rock formations destabilized by the landslide.

According to District Collector Anupa Tamling, the exact count of workers trapped in the Samardung tunnel is still being verified and could change. “The rescue operation is becoming increasingly difficult due to methane gas exposure, the narrow tunnel and poor visibility," she said.

The focus right now is on saving lives, with an investigation to follow later, Tamling said.

Officials said ambulances are on standby, and rescue teams wearing gas masks and protective equipment are continuing to try to reach those inside.