7 Delhi Metro stations on alert ahead of farmers' protest near Parliament, may shut if needed

Ahead of the farmers' protest from July 22, seven metro stations have been put under strict vigil. Thousands of farmers sitting on dharna against the new agricultural laws have once again announced to march to Delhi. Since then, the Delhi Police administration is on alert, and security arrangements are being made everywhere.

Due to this, orders have also been issued to seven Delhi metro stations to be on alert. These metro stations may also be shut, if the protests by farmers turn violent.

These 7 metro stations are on alert

Also read Ahead of monsoon session, NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets PM Modi for nearly an hour

The monsoon session of Parliament will begin on Monday, which will end on August 13. During this, the farmers have announced to protest outside the Parliament itself. Even though the farmers are saying to do it peacefully, but the Delhi Police has made all arrangements to deal with any situation.

In this regard, the Delhi Police has asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) authorities to put seven metro stations on alert. The seven metro stations that may be shut for farmers' protest are Janpath, Lok Kalyan Marg, Patel Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House and Udyog Bhawan.

Also read Centre extends deadline for farmers' enrolment till July 23 for PM Crop Insurance scheme

200 farmers to join the protest

Meanwhile, Delhi Police officials held a meeting with a delegation of farmers near the Singhu border on Sunday before the farmers' proposed protest. During the meeting, the Delhi Police had offered an alternative place for the farmers to protest in Delhi, which was turned down by the farmers' leaders.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions, has planned that around 200 farmers will hold protests outside parliament every day during the monsoon session.

After the meeting with the police officers, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh national president Shiv Kumar Kakka said, "We informed police that every day 200 farmers will go to Parliament from the Singhu border during the Monsoon session. It will be a peaceful protest and protesters will have identification badges also."

"Every detail about each protester will be given to police, including a demonstrator's Aadhaar card and mobile phone number," he said.

Farmers have been protesting against the central laws since November last year at Delhi border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur. Over 10 rounds of talks with the government, which has been projecting the laws at major agricultural reforms, have failed to break the deadlock between the two parties.