Setback to dissenters as Congress CMs, state units rally behind Rahul, Sonia Gandhi

All four party Chief Ministers and various state units of Congress have sided with the Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday, the dissenters in the party seeking a leadership change have suffered a major setback as all four party Chief Ministers and various state units have sided with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi and lashed out against those who had written the letter for change and leaked it to the media.

After the letter surfaced, it is now raining letters in favour of interim party chief Sonia Gandhi and former President Rahul Gandhi.

Leading from the front is Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, and his Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry counterparts, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and V. Narayansamy, respectively, with all terming it a move to weaken the party.

The party`s Lok Sabha MPs and state Congress Committees have also sided with the Gandhis.

"This kind of statement will create confusion in the minds of millions of Congress men. This a ploy by the BJP to divert attention of people from Facebook controversy," said the Puducherry CM.

Gehlot said: "Where the fight is to save ethos of our democracy, she (Sonia Gandhi) has always taken challenges head on. But if she has made up her mind - I believe Rahul Gandhi should come ahead and be Congress President as the country faces biggest challenge to save our Constitution and democracy."

Baghel also called on Rahul Gandhi to don the mantle of leadership again.

Delhi Congress has passed a resolution demanding Rahul Gandhi take over the party again and Congress Working Committee members Rajeev Satav, Ajay Maken and P.L. Punia has openly questioned the move to write a letter.

In a letter, lauding the role of Sonia Gandhi, Congress` Karnataka state chief, D.K. Shivakumar wrote: "We cannot forget the criticism and brickbats you and your family have been subjected to and constant humiliation and allegation heaped against you.

"I personally believe that it is only you and the Gandhi family that can lead the party," he said.

Congress Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha, K.Suresh said that at a time when the country is facing grave threat, the bogey of "leadership crisis" is being raised at behest of some interested parties.

(WIth IANS inputs)