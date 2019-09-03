Setback NCP: Supreme Court OKs 'Maharashtra' scam inquiry

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Maharashtra Police to proceed with its probe against NCP leader Ajit Pawar and directors of the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) after serious irregularities were spotted in the functioning of the bank and disbursal of loans during 2007-11. Former Deputy CM and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar was the head of the Loan Committee of MSCB during the relevant period.

After the Bombay High Court on a public interest litigation (PIL) ordered registration of FIR in the case on August 22, the accused approached the apex court questioning how a PIL could be entertained in a criminal matter.

Moreover, the accused argued that they were not parties to the PIL and hence the order of the HC ought to be set aside for being arbitrary and unfair.

The apex bench of Justices Arun Mishra and MR Shah noted that amount involved in the scam was "huge". This alone deterred the Court from interfering with the HC order. However, in the interest of ensuring that the rights of the accused are not jeopardized, the bench directed the EOW to proceed without being influenced by the orders passed by the Bombay HC.

The bench said, "The case involves huge amounts of money. We do not want to interfere with the HC order." The Court was informed that within a day of the HC's order, an FIR was registered against the directors concerned. Of the 69 directors who will face the heat, 57 belonged to NCP and nine of Congress. Besides, there were other top-ranking officers involved.

The irregularities came to light in the Inspection Report prepared on the bank by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) with reference to the financial position of MSCB as on March 31, 2010, under Section 35(b) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. The report found that an amount of Rs 66,390 lakh pertaining to loans and advances and Rs 8035 lakh pertaining to overdue interest receivable were removed from the balance sheet writing them off as non-profitable assets (NPA). Thus the bank had a liability worth Rs 77,886 lakh in the relevant financial year.

Further, the report found in 86 cases where bank made out a fit case of attachment of assets for non-payment of Rs 3,806 lakh, no steps were taken to pursue these amounts.