Setback for Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari in Supreme Court

The Supreme Court bench refused the petition for urgent hearing by Noida Authority, calling it “trifling matters”.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 04:00 PM IST

Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari | File Photo

Noida Authority suffered a legal setback after the Supreme Court declined its plea against an order by Allahabad High Court against its CEO Ritu Maheshwari. The HC had ordered a fine of Rs 10,000 to be deducted from Maheshwari’s salary. The penal order was given in a property dispute case involving a realtor. 

On Thursday, the apex court refused the petition for urgent hearing by Noida Authority, calling it “trifling matters”, reported India Today. The plea challenged order by Allahabad HC in contempt proceedings against the Noida Authority CEO over not implementing the court’s order in a case. 

Rejecting the petition, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud was quoted as saying, “These are trifling matters. This is only the ego of the CEO, that I am above the law. If we agree with you, we will quash the cost while hearing.”

“What's the big deal about the deduction of a Rs 10,000 fine from salary? She is the CEO,” the SC bench was further quoted as saying. The SC bench added that the matter will be heard by them on February 24 as per the normal course.

