Setback for Mamata Banerjee: SC rejects TMC's appeal, upholds order to deploy central govt employees for counting of votes

The Supreme Court refused to intervene in the Election Commission’s decision to appoint only central government and PSU staff as counting supervisors for May 4 vote counting.

In a setback for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Supreme Court on Saturday declined to issue any directive against the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision regarding the appointment of personnel for vote counting scheduled on May 4. The party had challenged the poll body’s move to assign only central government and Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) employees as counting supervisors and assistants.

The apex court observed that no additional judicial intervention was necessary at this stage, noting the assurance provided by the Election Commission’s counsel regarding the implementation of its circular.

Court Takes Note of EC Assurance

During the hearing, the Supreme Court recorded the statement made on behalf of the Election Commission that its instructions would be followed in both principle and practice. After taking this submission into account, the bench decided not to pass any further orders on the matter.

The court’s stance effectively leaves the poll body’s decision intact ahead of the crucial counting process.

Election Commission’s Stand on Appointment System

The Election Commission has maintained that its April 13 directive is aimed at ensuring transparency and balance in the counting process. Under the revised system, counting supervisors and assistants will be drawn exclusively from central government departments and PSUs.

According to the poll body, the arrangement is structured in a way that promotes a reciprocal framework. If a counting supervisor is appointed from the central government, the corresponding counting agent is selected from the state government. This mechanism, the Commission says, ensures that representation from both administrative structures is maintained during the counting process.

Focus on the Transparent Counting Process

The ECI has defended the decision as part of its broader effort to strengthen credibility and neutrality in electoral procedures. It argues that involving officials from different administrative backgrounds helps maintain checks and balances during vote counting.

With the Supreme Court choosing not to intervene, the Election Commission’s guidelines are expected to be implemented as planned during the upcoming counting exercise.