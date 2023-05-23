Setback for Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar? Minister MB Patil makes big claim | Photo: ANI

A power tussle appears to be surfacing early in the newly formed Congress government in Karnataka. The CM post sharing formula between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar that was reported by multiple outlets earlier has been put in doubt after a stunning claim by Karnataka cabinet minister MB Patil.

Days after the Karnataka cabinet swearing-in ceremony, Patil triggered tensions by claiming that there is no power sharing formula in place and CM Siddaramaiah will stay CM for a full term of 5 years. The statement could not have gone down well with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar camp.

Siddaramaiah loyalist and cabinet minister MB Patil said, “Siddaramaiah will be the CM for five years. If there was a power-sharing agreement, senior leaders would have informed. There is no proposal like that. If there was such a proposal, KC Venugopal or AICC general secretary would have informed.”

A day after the major statement, Patil attempted to clarify his stance saying, “I won't repeat my words again and again. Yesterday (Monday) the media asked whether Siddaramaiah will be changed from the post of CM. Our leaders had announced that Siddaramaiah is the CM and Shivakumar is Deputy CM. I have repeated what AICC Secretary K.C. Venugopal had told in the press conference." He clarified that he hasn’t made any personal comments on the CM post issue.

Meanwhile, the Congress high command has maintained silence over the issue. No official statement has been made by the party till now. However, Dy CM Shivakumar’s camp is adamant that a 30:30 power sharing formula was agreed where the Congress state unit chief would replace Siddaramaiah as CM after 30 months. Shivakumar has not released any response to the claim till now.

Patil and Shivakumar are apparently engaged in a cold war, reports have claimed citing sources. Hailing from the influential Lingayat community, Patil reportedly has aspirations to be the Dy CM. In the latest flashpoint, Patil was openly asked by Shivakumar on Sunday to not disturb after he noticed the minister talking to CM Siddaramaiah while he delivered a speech at the Congress headquarters.

(Inputs from IANS)