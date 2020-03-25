Set up helplines to assist those providing essential services during lockdown, Centre tells states

As the entire nation goes under lockdown for 21 days due to the coronavirus pandemic, the central government on Wednesday directed all states and union territories to set up a 24x7 control room for assiting those who are providing essential goods and services during the period.

A circular was sent by Ministry of Home Affairs to Chief Secretaries and police chiefs of all states and union territories asking them to address any grievance that may arise due to the lockdown.

"In order to ensure that these provisions are seamlessly available at ground level it would be necessary for each state/UT to set-up a 24*7 control room/office with helplines (at state/district level) to address any grievance or undue problems faced by the providers of goods/services including during inter-state movement," the circular read.

It further added that a 'Standard operating protocol' (SOP) might be necessary to ensure unhindered operation of the essential services/ establishments and commodities including the appointment of nodal officers at inter-state borders, issue of vehicular passes/e passes etc."

The advisory comes in wake of the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday during a telivised address to the nation. Modi said that it was the last resort to fight the pandemic that has claimed 10 lives in the country and has infected 562 people so far.