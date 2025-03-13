The RTPS Bihar Portal is a crucial step toward digital governance, making government services more accessible to the public. With its user-friendly interface and multiple service offerings, Bihar residents can now easily obtain essential certificates and track their applications online.

The Service Online RTPS Bihar Portal (Right to Public Services) is an initiative by the Bihar government that allows residents to access various government services online. This portal helps citizens apply for essential documents like caste certificates, income certificates, residence certificates, and other e-governance services without visiting government offices.

What is RTPS Bihar Portal?

The RTPS Bihar Portal (https://serviceonline.bihar.gov.in/) is a digital platform developed by the Bihar government to streamline the process of applying for public service certificates. It enhances transparency, minimizes delays, and ensures that residents can access important government services from the comfort of their homes.

Key Features of RTPS Bihar Portal

Online Application: Citizens can apply for caste, income, and residence certificates online. Status Tracking: Users can track the status of their applications in real time. Download Certificates: Once approved, applicants can download digital copies of their certificates. Multiple Services: The portal offers services related to revenue, urban development, transport, and other departments. SMS Notifications: Applicants receive updates via SMS regarding their application status. E-District Services: Provides additional services like birth and death certificates, pension applications, and property registration.

Services Available on RTPS Bihar Portal

The portal provides a range of services, including:

Caste Certificate (for SC/ST/OBC categories)

(for SC/ST/OBC categories) Income Certificate

Residence Certificate

Birth Certificate

Death Certificate

Employment Registration

Character Certificate

Non-Creamy Layer Certificate

Land Records and Property Documents

How to Apply for Certificates on RTPS Bihar Portal

Follow these steps to apply for a certificate through the RTPS Bihar Portal:

Step 1: Visit the Official RTPS Portal

Go to RTPS Bihar Portal and click on the desired service.

Step 2: Select the Certificate Type

Choose the certificate you need (Caste, Income, Residence, etc.).

Step 3: Fill in the Application Form

Enter the required details, such as:

Name of the applicant

Father’s/mother’s name

Address details

Mobile number

Aadhaar number (if applicable)

Supporting documents (upload scanned copies)

Step 4: Submit the Application

Review the entered details and submit the form.

Step 5: Receive Application Number

After submission, you will receive an application number for tracking your application status.

Step 6: Track Status

To check the status, go to the 'Track Application Status' section and enter your application number.

Step 7: Download Certificate

Once approved, the certificate can be downloaded from the portal.

Documents Required for Application

Depending on the type of certificate, applicants may need to submit the following documents:

Aadhaar Card (for identification)

(for identification) Ration Card (for address proof)

(for address proof) Voter ID Card

Electricity Bill (for address verification)

(for address verification) School Leaving Certificate

Income Proof (for income certificate applications)

Land or Property Records (if applicable)

Benefits of Using RTPS Bihar Portal

Time-Saving: Reduces the need for physical visits to government offices.

Reduces the need for physical visits to government offices. Transparency: Ensures a smooth and corruption-free process.

Ensures a smooth and corruption-free process. 24/7 Access: Users can apply anytime from anywhere.

Users can apply anytime from anywhere. Reduced Paperwork: Digital applications make the process more efficient.

Digital applications make the process more efficient. Quick Processing: Faster verification and approval of applications.

The RTPS Bihar Portal is a crucial step toward digital governance, making government services more accessible to the public. With its user-friendly interface and multiple service offerings, Bihar residents can now easily obtain essential certificates and track their applications online.

For hassle-free access to government services, visit the RTPS Bihar Portal today and experience the ease of online applications!

Disclaimer-(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)