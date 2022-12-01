Mumbai Airport services restored after server crash at Terminal 2 leads to long queues for check-ins, flight delays

Image tweeted by @kiwitwees

The passenger and flight services were restored to normal at Terminal 2 of Mumbai Airport after remaining down for over an hour today, leading to long queues as check-ins were carried out manually by the officials. Schedule of some flights was also impacted in wake of the system breakdown.

It was caused after a network cable was cut due to "ongoing work elsewhere in the city", according to the firm that operates the Mumbai airport

News agency ANI reported at 7 pm that normal services have resumed after "operations were disturbed for about 40 minutes".

Earlier, the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) took cognizance of the situation and urged passengers to allocate additional time for check-in. They were also asked to get in touch with their respective airlines.

“Our teams are present on ground and manual processing has been initiated to facilitate all passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience and thank our passengers for their understanding." MIAL said in a statement.

One of two terminals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, T2 mostly deals with international flights but is also for domestic routes.

Several people took to Twitter to raise the issue. One of them wrote that delayed flights can be expected due to the system crash at Terminal 2 of Mumbai Airport.

One one of the Twitter users sharing details said the system crashed just when she had placed her bag on the check-in counter.

The sheer timing of you placing your bag for check in and all systems going down at that exact moment at Mumbai Airport @CSMIA_Official!



Complete standstill and this is how we begin the weekend! — Ritu Mittal Mukherjee (@ritu__mukherjee) December 1, 2022

"We understand that delays are certainly uncomfortable. Our team is working diligently to minimize the inconvenience. They'll be in touch with you for further updates," Air India said in a statement.