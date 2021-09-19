Serotype-II dengue warning in 11 states, Centre recommends steps to control outbreak

The central government has recently issued a warning regarding the spread of Serotype-II dengue across the country, and states have been asked to take necessary steps and precautions to prevent the spread of dengue and other vector-borne diseases during this time.

The government has also recognized the emerging challenge to prevent the cases of Serotype-II dengue in 11 states, which are currently at risk. A high-level meeting between the state and UTs, in presence of Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, was conducted to measure the risks of dengue in these 11 states.

As per the health secretary, these 11 states are associated with more Serotype-II dengue cases and more complications related to this disease. To prevent any further spread of this type of dengue, the central government has also issued several steps for these states.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued an official statement, where Rajesh Bhushan has suggested that the states need to take several steps to prevent the spread of dengue-like early detection of cases, operationalisation of fever helplines, and adequate stocking of testing kits, larvicides, and medicines.

The ministry also suggested the deployment of a rapid response team for prompt investigation as well as necessary Public Health Action such as fever survey, contact tracing, vector control, alerting blood banks for maintaining adequate stocks of blood and blood components, especially platelets.

As per the Centre’s recommendations, states have also been asked to undertake IEC campaigns related to helplines, methods of vector control, source reduction at homes, and symptoms of dengue. The Health Ministry had also issued guidelines regarding the dengue cases on September 10.

The states that have reported Serotype-II dengue cases till now are as follows- Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. The health secretary further warned the states to maintain proper COVID curbs and resources in their districts.