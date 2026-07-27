'Seriously, who funded this?': CJP's alleged victory party at five-star hotel draws criticism

A viral video on social media captures the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) celebrating a 'resignation party' after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the post on Saturday, concluding their protest at Jantar Mantar.

In a viral social media video, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders, such as Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, are seen dancing and celebrating in a 'Resignation Party', following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday, ending the party's 37-day-long protest at the Jantar Mantar. The footage is receiving massive criticism on social media platforms, with many questioning why CJP leaders are celebrating in a 'luxury hotel' while many protesters who faced tear gas, baton, and government notices are still reeling from the aftermath of the violent clashes.

In a post shared on X by senior advocate of the Supreme Court and Rajya Sabha MP of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahesh Jethmalani lashed out at the CJP leadership for hosting a victory party after Delhi witnessed days of violence. He also questioned how the party funded the protest, including expenses related to travel, food, accommodation and logistics.

See the viral clip:

Seriously?

The CJP leadership throwing a victory party at a hotel! After Delhi witnessed days of violence, these so-called youth activists switched on the music and began dancing.



More serious questions:

Who funded the travel, food, accommodation, equipment and logistics… pic.twitter.com/KSl4GIu0gr — Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) July 27, 2026

Netizens' reaction

Soon after the video of the 'Resignation Party' by the CJP went viral, several came forward and criticised the party's leadership, questioning their seriousness and empathy towards the NEET aspirants in whose name it had launched the protest at Jantar Mantar.

One user wrote, ''CJP did the protest in name of students losses and after Dharmendra pradhan resignation, they are having a full on party in expensive hotels.''

''Check the level of happiness in this anarchist machinery called CJP. Seen dancing after “successful” protest against 21 suicides due to paper leak. This was their intention to get funded and party all along. The state should not have let go of them so easily,'' wrote another.