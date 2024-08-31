Twitter
'Serious concern...': PM Modi on crimes against women amid Kolkata rape-murder case

India's biggest flop actor, debut film was a disaster, gave 4 super flop films, quit acting, now set to..; not Fardeen

This Shah Rukh Khan film was rejected by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, was flop in India, hit overseas, earned only...

Meet Mukesh Ambani's best friend, who is called Dhirubhai Ambani's 'third son', left his own firm to join Reliance

Samit Dravid, son of former star India cricketer Rahul Dravid, gets selected for India Under-19 squad against…

'Serious concern...': PM Modi on crimes against women amid Kolkata rape-murder case

Addressing the National Conference of District Judiciary, PM Modi said “Today, atrocities against women, safety of children… are serious concerns of the society.”

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 01:37 PM IST

'Serious concern...': PM Modi on crimes against women amid Kolkata rape-murder case
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underlined the need for faster verdicts in cases of crimes against women to ensure their safety. He said that atrocities against women and the safety of children are matters of grave concern for society. Addressing the National Conference of District Judiciary, PM Modi said “Today, atrocities against women, safety of children… are serious concerns of the society.” The PM's comments came amid the outrage over the rape-murder of a woman doctor at a government hospital in Kolkata and the sexual abuse of two four-year-old school girls in Badlapur near Mumbai.

"There are several laws in the country that address the issue of women's safety. In 2019, the fast-track courts law was passed, under which witness deposition centres were created. District monitoring committees play an important role. We must ensure these committees are further strengthened and that faster verdicts are delivered in cases involving women's safety," PM Modi said.

Addressing an event in Delhi on the 75 years of the Supreme Court, he said, "The faster the decisions are taken in cases related to atrocities against women, the greater assurance of safety half the population will get".

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
