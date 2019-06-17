Separatists got cash for ‘Kashmir cause’, fulfilled own wishes too

Behind the facade of fighting for a 'separate Kashmir', few hardline separatist leaders from the Valley received funds through illicit channels and splurged them on personal causes, the National Investigation Agency said on Sunday.

The NIA has questioned several top leaders of Hurriyat Conference and other Kashmir-based organisations. The agency said these leaders have admitted to receiving money from Pakistan to foment unrest in the Valley.

Sharing findings of its probe into the terror-financing case, the country's premiere investigation agency said, "Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Asiya Andrabi had been collecting donations from foreign sources to hold protests by Muslim women in the state."

But the fiery speaker may not be as devoted to her 'cause' as she claims to be. The NIA has found that businessman Zahoor Watali, the main accused in the terror-financing case, sent money for the educational expenses of her son in Malaysia from 2011.

NIA LIFTS THE VEIL ON ‘FREEDOM STRUGGLE’ Shabir Shah amassed properties, invested in hotels in the Valley with terror money

Asiya Andrabi’s son got money from a Kashmiri trader while studying in Malaysia

The Kashmiri trader received funds through hawala from ISI, businessmen in Pak and UAE

Masarat Alam said there was a rift over the collection and use of the terror funds

13 – Arrested so far following several raids in J&K, Delhi and Haryana

The NIA has already approached the authorities for providing evidence relating to certain bank accounts used by Andrabi's son Mohammad bin Qasim while he was in a Malaysian university, the agency said a statement.

The NIA had registered a case in May, 2017 against operatives belonging to Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed-led, Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen and other separatist leaders in Jammu and Kashmir for raising, receiving and collecting funds to fuel separatist and terrorist activities and for waging war against India.

The agency has so far charge-sheeted 13 people, including Hafiz Saeed, Hizbul-Mujahideen head Syed Salahuddin, seven separatist leaders, two hawala conduits and some stone-pelters, including Masarat Alam.

Andrabi apart, the NIA has arrested JKLF leader Yasin Malik, Shabir Shah of JKDFP, and Muslim League's Masrat Alam, seen as the posterboy of stone pelting in the valley. Quoting Masarat Alam, NIA said there had been a rift among these leaders over the collection and use of terror funds, as it shared more info on diversion of funds for personal gains.

Shabir Shah, president of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) has invested in hotels and other businesses in Pahalgam, owns properties in Jammu, Srinagar and Anantnag. "Shah was confronted with evidence relating to transfer of money by Pakistan based agents and representatives of APHC factions to parties affiliated to Hurriyat in J&K."

As part of its probe, the agency carried out several raids in J&K, Delhi and Haryana to track down the trail of terror funds and their use in India. Valley-based trader Zahoor Watali acted as a conduit to receive money through businessmen in Pakistan and UAE, Pakistan's spy agency ISI, the High Commission of Pakistan in Delhi, says the NIA charge sheet.

"These funds were used to fuel unrest in the Kashmir valley and organise violent agitations and anti-India activities which resulted in large-scale violence leading to numerous injuries and deaths of civilians and security forces," said the NIA.

Yasin Malik has told the NIA that he was instrumental in bringing together the disparate factions of Hurriyat Conference and formed the Joint Resistance Leadership which spearheaded the violent agitations in 2016, especially after the killing of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani. Malik said the JRL and Hurriyat Conference Gilani Group collected money from businessmen to organise violent protests in the Valley.

