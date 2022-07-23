Separatist leader Yasin Malik goes on 'fast unto death' strike in Delhi's Tihar Jail, know why

Jailed Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader Yasin Malik - File Photo

Jailed Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader Yasin Malik has launched a hunger strike inside his cell in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, alleging that his case is not being investigated properly.

According to reports, top jail officials spoke with Malik to call off his ‘fast unto death’ strike but he refused.

On May 25, a Delhi court had awarded life imprisonment to Malik in a terror funding case saying the crimes were intended to strike at the “heart of the idea of India” and intended to forcefully secede J&K from Union of India.

The court sentenced the JKLF leader to life in jail for two offences under section 121 (waging war against the Government of India) of IPC and section 17 (raising funds for terrorist act) of the UAPA.

During the hearing, Malik contended he had given up violence in the year 1994. Malik told the court he had met all the prime ministers since the time of V P Singh till Atal Bihari Vajpayee who engaged with him and gave him a political platform.

The court awarded Malik 10 year jail term each under sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 121-A (conspiracy to wage war against the government of India) of IPC and sections 15 (terrorism), 18 (conspiracy for terrorism) and 20 (being member of terror organisation) of UAPA.

It also awarded five year jail term each under sections 13 (unlawful act), 38 (offence related to membership of terrorism) and 39 (support given to terrorism) of UAPA. All the sentences are running concurrently.

Yasin Malik had earlier pleaded guilty to all the charges in a case related to alleged terrorism and secessionist activities that disturbed the Kashmir valley in 2017.