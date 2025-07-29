Separatist leader writes to Speaker, wants independence of Balochistan to be discussed in Lok Sabha, accuses Pakistan of terrorism

Baloch separatist leader Mir Yar Baloch has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah to raise the issue of independence of Balochistan in the Indian Parliament. What can India do?

In an open letter addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Baloch leader Mir Yar Baloch has urged MPs to discuss the issue of independence of Balochistan in the Indian Parliament. Calling the independence of Pakistan's restive province a strategic and moral imperative, he said that it would cut off Pakistan’s access to the Arabian Sea via Gwadar and disrupt the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which he termed a threat to India’s security. Calling the Hinglaj Mata temple in Balochistan a symbol of shared cultural heritage, he urged India to stand for "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam."

Baloch leader supports Operation Sindoor

The letter was marked also to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah. Extending “unconditional moral support” to Operation Sindoor, Mir Yar Baloch urged India to raise the issue of Balochistan in Parliament. Slamming Pakistan for 'state-sponsored terrorism,' he said, "We, the 60 million Baloch people, admire the unwavering unity of the Indian people and the principled stand of the Indian government."

The Baloch separatist leader claimed that the Pakistan Army has renewed military brutality in Balochistan following the pause in Operation Sindoor. He said, "These are reprisals against our support for India." Appealing to New Delhi for support and solidarity in the struggle for independence of Balochistan, Mir Yar Baloch said that the Baloch view India as a beacon of hope and justice.

Separatist movement in Balochistan

In spite of being rich in natural resources and the largest province of Pakistan, Balochistan is the least developed and most exploited province of the South Asian Muslim nation. Baloch nationalists, armed groups, and people from different walks of life have been demanding greater control of the province's natural resources and political autonomy for decades. The Baloch insurgency has been most violent and active during 1948–50, 1958–60, 1962–63, and 1973–1977. After a brief lull, an ongoing low-level insurgency began in 2003.

The Baloch separatist movement became more violent, and militant outfits like the Balochistan Liberation Army, the Balochistan Liberation Front, and others have taken control of once peaceful protests. The Baloch insurgents have carried out many deadly attacks on Pakistani military troops, police, journalists, civilians, and educational institutions since 2005. Other separatist groups like Lashkar-e-Balochistan and the Balochistan Liberation United Front (BLUF) have made inroads.