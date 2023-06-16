Search icon
Senthil Balaji Arrest: Tamil Nadu minister sent to 8-day ED custody, to be questioned in hospital

The court has given the Enforcement Directorate permission to examine the Tamil Nadu minister while he is hospitalised. Senthil Balaji will stay in ED custody until June 23 in accordance with the court's direction.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 09:44 PM IST

Senthil Balaji, a minister in Tamil Nadu, has been detained for eight days by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam that reportedly included him when he was the transport minister in the J Jayalalithaa-led government at the time.

The federal investigation agency claims that Senthil Balaji 'organised' a job racket scheme in the state transport undertakings during 2014–2015 with alleged kickbacks paid by applicants through his cronies.

 

In custody documents, the ED disclosed that unauthorised cash deposits totalling almost Rs 1.60 crore were discovered in the bank accounts of V Senthil Balaji and his wife. The ED considers him the "prime suspect" in the cash-for-jobs case.

 

Balaji, 47, was detained by the ED in Chennai earlier this week in accordance with the PMLA's criminal provisions. The agency searched Balaji's premises and other places connected to him before the arrest.

MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, has denounced the ED's move against Senthil and called it "intimidation politics" being out by the federal government.

The minister reported feeling uneasy and is now receiving medical attention at a city government hospital. After a coronary angiography, he was told to have bypass surgery as soon as possible.

