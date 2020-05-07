Sensex drops 242 points to close at 31,443; Nifty tanks below 9,200
ONGC and NTPC were the top losers.
Representational image
Written By
Edited By
Ahamad Fuwad
Source
DNA webdesk
Shedding Wednesday's gain, equity benchmark Sensex on Thursday fell over 242 points, as banking and PSU stocks led the fall in the market.
After touching a low of 31,362.87, the 30-share index settled 242.37 points or 0.76% lower at 31,443.38. The broader NSE Nifty slipped 71.85 points, or 0.78%, to close at 9,199.05.
In the Sensex pack, ONGC was the top loser with 4.54% fall, followed by NTPC, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Bajaj Auto and PowerGrid.
Indusind Bank was the top gainer with a 6.58% rise. M&M, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and Tech Mahindra were the other gainers.
On the NSE, Bharti Infratel led the gains with 7.15%. Indusind Bank, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, M&M and Reliance were other top gainers. NTPC, BPCL and ONGC were the biggest losers of the day with all three shedding over 3%.
Kotak Bank, Gail, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Auto were other top losers.
In the previous session, the Sensex closed 232.24 points or 0.74% higher at 31,685.75 while the broader Nifty rose 65.30 points, or 0.71%, to end at 9,270.90.
This comes as uncertainty over the opening of business activities in the country continues as COVID-19 cases peaked 50,000. According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 52,952, while the death toll rose to 1,783.
The number of COVID-19 cases globally has crossed 37.5 lakh and the death toll has topped 2.63 lakh.