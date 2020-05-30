Senior RIMS doctor accused of rape by junior; accused absconding

A senior doctor at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences has allegedly raped a junior doctor working in the COVID-19 ward there.

The victim is a first year student in the anesthesia department of RIMS. In the police complaint filed buy her, she alleged that the senior doctor came to her room, switched off lights, and attempted to sexually assault her after duty hours.

The incident happended on Wednesday night.

The RIMS management has also been informed about the incident, and has assured to take strict action against the accused.

The accused has been identified as senior resident doctor Arun Kumar Maurya. He is currently absconding

The senior dector is the son-in-law of a famous nephrologist in the city.

the Junior Doctors’ Association, RIMS, has also called for swift action in the case.

Efforts are being made to apprehend the absconding doctorby tracking down his mobile phone location.