Senior office bearer reveals what led to Adani's takeover of Cement Nagar School, says 'not policy clash, but...'

Adani Foundation earlier said that the transfer process adhered to all required protocols, and approvals from the CBSE and the state government were duly obtained.

Recently, a controversy erupted when the Adani Foundation, a leading non-profit organisation and the community engagement arm of the Adani Group, took over the management of the ailing Mount Carmel School in Cement Nagar of Chandrapur in Maharashtra.

The school was founded in 1972 by ACC Limited as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme. It was handed over to the nuns of the CMC order. Adani Group is the majority stakeholder in ACC Ltd. The Congregation of the Mother of Carmel (CMC) had been managing the CBSE-affiliated school for over five decades. However, in September 2024, the management of the school was transferred to the Adani Foundation. Some people alleged that due to policy differences, the school was handed to the Adani Foundation.

However, a senior member of CMC has dismissed this allegation. Sister Philo has clarified that the decision not to renew their contract with ACC Ltd was made independently of the Adani Group's involvement, HT reported. "The school was owned by ACC. It was run by CMS sisters. Our agreement with ACC was ending. We told them that we do not want to renew our contract. So we handed the school back to management. There's no problem with the policy. That's all wrong news. ACC spoke to them [Adani Foundation]. We have no connection with them," she told the media outlet.

READ | Gautam Adani makes BIG change in group, his two companies are now...

Even the Adani Foundation also clarified the issue on September 30. It said the transfer of management of the school was initiated as per the wishes and decision of the Carmel Education Society, which decided to discontinue the school. The school was built by ACC Ltd under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, and

Adani Foundation said the school was in "dire need of infrastructure augmentation." "The transfer process adhered to all required protocols, and approvals from the CBSE and the state government were duly obtained. The Adani Foundation officially assumed management in September 2024," the Adani Foundation said in a release. Check full statement below.