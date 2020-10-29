Senior lawyer Harish Salve marries artiste Caroline Brossard in London church

Senior lawyer and former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve married London-based artiste Caroline Brossard at a private ceremony at a church in London on Wednesday. The 65-year-old lawyer remarried after separation from his first wife Meenakshi in June this year. They were married for 38 years and have two daughters.

Born in Maharashtra in 1955, Harish Salve was the son of NKP Salve, a chartered accountant and associated with the Congress party. Harish Salve pursued his LLB from Nagpur University. He was designated as senior advocate by the Delhi High Court in 1992. He was the Solicitor General for India from 1999-2002.

Salve’s name is associated with a number of high-profile cases in the country. Harish Salve represented India before the International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case in May 2017. The Tata Group and ITC Limited are some of his clients.

Salve was baptised two years back. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Salve said he has been going to church for these two years. Senior advocate Harish Salve has been appointed as the Queen's Counsel (QC), the highest professional title of the bar of England and Wales. His appointment followed after his name featured in the list of “silks” appointed by the UK's Ministry of Justice on January 13.

Caroline Brossard is 56 and has an 18-year-old daughter from her first marriage. Harish Salve met Caroline Brossard at an art event.