'Transferred to harass': Senior IPS Officer P Ravindranath resigns for fourth time

Bengaluru: Senior Karnataka IPS officer, P Ravindranath, resigned from the service on Tuesday alleging harassment. This is the fourth time the officer has tendered his resignation. In his resignation letter to the state Chief Secretary, Ravindranath claimed he was prematurely transferred since he had taken action against those involved in the alleged fake caste certificate issues.

"I'm prematurely transferred without any public interest just to harass me, since I've taken legal action against people involved in the fake caste certificate issue," he wrote in his resignation letter, accessed by the news agency ANI.

P Ravindranath was recently transferred from DGP, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, to DGP training. He had earlier resigned over alleged harassment by his seniors. He had also claimed the state government had ignored him for promotion.

The officer recently addressed a press conference announcing he was probing the fake certificate cases related to MLA Renukarcharya's daughter. He had also alleged that many upper caste families had obtained fake SC/ST certificates to avail reservation benefits, reported The Hindu.

P Ravindranath resigned in 2014 protesting against the then Bengaluru commissioner's alleged role in framing him in a case. He later took his resignation back. Last year, he had quit saying his juniors were promoted while he was sidelined. He withdrew his resignation after he was promoted to DGP rank.